The cast and crew of ITV drama Vera are heading to a small village as the filming of the last series continues.

It was announced in April that the 14th series of Vera currently being filmed will be the last after Brenda Blethyn confirmed she would be hanging up her trench coat and hat.

Filming got started just a week after the announcement that Vera would end with two feature length episodes and lead star Brenda Blethyn and sidekick David Leon have since been spotted Cambois, Gateshead, Blyth, South Shields and Hartlepool, and now Glanton.

ITV Studios sent a letter to notify Glanton residents to let them know that filming of the Vera will be taking place on Tuesday, June 25 and then again on Thursday, July 4 on Front Street and outside of The Queens Head.

Brenda Blethyn on the set of hit ITV drama Vera. Picture by FRANK REID.

Residents have been asked to move their cars and keep the roads clear, in line with their requested road closure on both days, as filming is expected to take place from 12pm until 10pm on June 25 and from 8am until 7pm on July 4.