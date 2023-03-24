News you can trust since 1854
Turnbull's of Alnwick butcher takes runner-up accolade at The Eat Game Awards

Dan Turnbull, butcher at Turnbull’s, has achieved runner-up spot in the best butcher category at a national awards ceremony – The Eat Game Awards.

By Charlie Watson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT- 1 min read

Dan was shortlisted among around 70 individuals and businesses, across 10 categories which reflect the ever-growing use of wild game and its benefits.

Turnbull’s took to social media to congratulate Dan.

They wrote: “Runner-up in the Eat Game awards last night in London - not bad being the new kids on the block!”

Daniel Turnbull of Turnbull's of Alnwick.
Dan travelled to London on March 23 to attend the awards ceremony, where he walked away with a runner-up spot up his sleeve.

The awards, now in their fifth year, saw the best butchers, chefs, businesses and restaurants gather to celebrate game.

Annette Woolcock, head of wild food at BASC, said: “The Eat Game Awards champions the hard work that thousands of people across the UK put into their game-related businesses and rewards them for their achievements which may otherwise go unnoticed."

