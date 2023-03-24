Dan was shortlisted among around 70 individuals and businesses, across 10 categories which reflect the ever-growing use of wild game and its benefits.

Turnbull’s took to social media to congratulate Dan.

They wrote: “Runner-up in the Eat Game awards last night in London - not bad being the new kids on the block!”

Daniel Turnbull of Turnbull's of Alnwick.

Dan travelled to London on March 23 to attend the awards ceremony, where he walked away with a runner-up spot up his sleeve.

The awards, now in their fifth year, saw the best butchers, chefs, businesses and restaurants gather to celebrate game.

