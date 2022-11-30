An auction was held at the St Boswells mart where an Aberdeen Angus hefier, bred directly from Weir Stock, was up for sale.

Weir Stock is run by Doddie’s father, Jock, at Cortleferry Farm near Galashiels.

The auction was attended by sixth-generation butcher Daniel Turnbull and Turnbull’s head butcher, Peter McEwan, who took part in the bidding.

Doddie Weir OBE.

All cash raised by the sale of the cow went straight to the My Name’s Doddie Foundation, a charity set up to research motor neurone disease (MND).

Peter said: “It was very moving to see so many butchers and farmers all coming together at the St Boswells Mart to pull together in Doddie’s memory. I would just like to say thanks to Neil Gibson for donating one of his heifers for the foundation.”

The hammer fell on £3,000 after a fierce round of bidding from supporters across Northumberland, including WP Tulloch Butchers of Paisley who won the prize. An additional £1,000 was also donated by RM Corbett Ltd of Otterburn.

Turnbull’s will be further supporting fundraising efforts for the foundation and will be raffling off a five-rib roast worth £210 from another cow purchased at the auction, and all the proceeds will go directly to the same foundation.

Farmers and butchers from Northumberland and the Borders rallied round to show support.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from both Turnbull’s shops in Alnwick for £5 per strip and the winner will be drawn on December 12.

Daniel Turnbull said: “Doddie was an inspirational character to many and did not let his diagnoses slow him down one bit. Turnbull’s would like to offer this prime beef rib roast as a raffle prize to raise more well-needed funds for better research improved care for those afflicted with motor neurone disease (MND).”

The My Name’s Doddie Foundation is a charity formed to research a cure into MND, which Weir suffered from.The charity has raised more than £8million to date.

Prior to being diagnosed in 2016, Weir was one of the most recognisable figures in rugby. He earned 61 caps for Scotland, participated in a rugby tour of South Africa, and won championships with his two club teams, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

The Aberdeen Angus up for auction.

