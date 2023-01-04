The Eat Game Awards has narrowed down its national search to find the champions of British game, with a shortlist of around 70 individuals and businesses, across 10 categories.

Alnwick butcher, Dan Turnbull, who works in Turnbull’s has been shortlisted for the best butcher.

Votes are open until January 10 at eatgame.co.uk/eat-game-awards/voting, where people can vote in all 10 categories.

Dan Turnbull, sixth-generation butcher has been shortlisted for a national award.

Annette Woolcock, head of wild food at BASC, said: “The Eat Game Awards champions the hard work that thousands of people across the UK put into their game-related businesses and rewards them for their achievements which may otherwise go unnoticed.

"With just one week to go until the voting closes, now is your chance to throw your support behind that local business or person who you think deserves to be accredited for their endeavors and earn a winning spot in one of the many categories we celebrate."

The awards, now in their fifth year, were set-up to reflect the ever-growing use of wild game and its benefits with several different award categories in place to cover a range of industries and sectors.

The top three individuals or businesses with the most votes will then to through to the judging round to determine the final three places. The awards encourage all chefs to showcase their skills and highlight what a great product game meat is. The final three will have a mystery visit for the last judging stage.

