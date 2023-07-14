News you can trust since 1854
TUI set to open new Morpeth store in August

Holidaymakers in Morpeth looking to get away to various destinations from Newcastle or other regional airports will soon be able have a face-to-face with expert advisors at a new store.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

TUI is coming to the Next store in Stanley Terrace, which is part of the Sanderson Arcade complex, with doors set to open on August 25.

Opening day will be a real celebration with music, bubbles and cupcakes, and the chance to ‘spin to win’ for discounts and prizes.

As well as expert destination advice and tips on deals and how to get the most value, customers will also be able to get any foreign currency they need and discuss travel insurance needs at the store.

A new TUI retail store is coming to the Next store in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, this summer.
Steph Curson, regional sales manager, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our newest store in historic Morpeth and the team can’t wait to begin talking dream holidays with the local community.

“We know how much customers value the opportunity to come in and chat to our advisors.”

