The cheque presentation.

The Old Bakehouse Millennium Green has received a donation from Morpeth Gardening Club.

Representatives from the club recently met with one of the Green’s trustees to hand over a cheque for £255.

A statement from the trustees said: “We are very grateful for the donation as we rely on public donations to maintain the green to a high standard.”

The award-winning Old Bakehouse Millennium Green in Morpeth was created from wasteland by local residents in the year 2000.

It provides colour and interest throughout the year, and a safe haven for both people and wildlife in the town centre area.

For more information, go to https://millenniumgreenmorpeth.org.uk