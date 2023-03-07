Trust looking forward after taking on key building in Spittal
After a long wait, Spittal Improvement Trust (SIT) has finally taken over the Berwick United Reformed Church (URC), and its hall, in Spittal.
Since February 1, members of the trust have been busy making the building ready for its new life as the Spittal Community Centre.
Many people will remember the former church by the previous name, St Paul's Church, before it became Berwick URC.
SIT secretary Mike Greener said: “The church had to close in March 2020 due to the (Covid-19) pandemic and it has been closed ever since.
“During this period, the congregation decided that it was no longer viable as a church and in August 2020, they made the decision to close it down completely. They left the building in an excellent condition and backed our ambition to take it on as a community centre.
“SIT has initially been given a lease to use the building whilst we raise the funds to buy the building and we will initially be welcoming back the previous people and groups that have been patiently waiting to get back into the building.
“There are three rooms within the building that can be hired out to groups and individuals. SIT will also include the opening of a community café in due course.
“SIT will be busy fundraising for not only the purchase of the building, but for the extensive works that need to be undertaken to make it a place that will be enjoyed by everyone.”