Pupils and adults at Tritlington C of E First School near Morpeth pulled on their wellies and took big steps toward making a difference.

The sponsored Welly Walk to support WaterAid took place on the school grounds, with children from all year groups enthusiastically taking part, and the weather really shone on the event that was organised to help fund the purchase of a rope pump – a simple but life-changing tool which provides access to clean water in communities around the world.

Jill O’Dell, joint headteacher, said: “We’re so proud of our children. They were determined to help others and showed such enthusiasm throughout the walk.

“It’s so important for them to understand global issues and take real action to make a difference.

“We are learning that even though we are a small rural school, we can make a big difference and that is such an important message for the children to take with them moving forwards.”

The Welly Walk was part of a wider project in school exploring the importance of global citizenship. Pupils learned about the challenges faced by communities without safe water and were motivated to help.

Katherine Stephenson, joint headteacher, added: “The children have been learning that many people still don’t have access to clean water.

“Taking part in the Welly Walk helped them feel empowered as they knew their steps were helping others live healthier lives.”

The £900 raised will go directly to WaterAid to help install a rope pump – a sustainable, low-cost solution that can bring clean water to rural villages.

Parents, staff and the wider community also rallied behind the cause with donations and support.