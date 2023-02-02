News you can trust since 1854
Trio of promotions at Morpeth law firm

David Auld & Co Solicitors in Morpeth has announced three staff promotions.

By Andrew Coulson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:31pm

Shannon Imray has been promoted to probate executive, meaning that she will now take on her own files and clients in the expanding Wills and Probate team.

Phoebe Lister steps up to the role of legal secretary to support the Wills and Probate team, taking on a greater responsibility for assisting clients and preparing documents.

Finally, Shelley Piper moves to the strengthening Mental Health Law team as mental health law assistant. This involves taking instructions from vulnerable clients, preparing papers for tribunals and liaising with health professionals.

From left, Phoebe Lister, Shannon Imray and Shelley Piper.
Managing Partner David Bawn said: “I am proud of our staff team and the results we can achieve for our clients. These richly deserved promotions demonstrate the talent we already have within the firm and these three staff members are a credit to us.

“I am confident that they will assist the firm to go from strength to strength.”

