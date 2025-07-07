Embleton Bay.

Three beaches in Northumberland have been included in a national top 50 guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches – a comprehensive list that has been published online and in print on July 13 – includes seven in North England.

Among these seven are Cocklawburn, Cresswell and Embleton Bay. The regional winner for 2025 is Sandsend in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide for mainland beaches showcases the unrivalled beauty of the UK seaside, evaluated through a rigorous 11-point inspection checklist.

Cresswell beach.

Criteria include water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking facilities, lifeguard presence, hygiene levels at restrooms and showers, and dog-friendliness.

The descriptions for three Northumberland beaches include the following.

Cocklawburn: “Down a lane four miles south of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Cocklawburn has all the features of your standard Northumbrian beach – vast sands, limestone reefs (or “skerrs” as they’re known in Northumberland), rockpools and ruins – but its bizarre geology makes it stand out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At low tide you’ll see hundreds of bulbous “concretions”, like fossilised dinosaur eggs, resulting from chemical reactions 300 million years ago when the rocks were still submerged mud. The corrugated seabed is so uniform you would think a knuckle-dragging giant must have done it, rather than sand abrasion as scientists would have you believe.”

The Cocklawburn beach is located a few miles south of Berwick.

Cresswell: “Druridge Bay stretches nearly six sandy miles from the rocky outcrop of Bondi Carrs in the north to Cresswell in the south. The latter is the best end to aim for, with a short walk from the car park up and over the dunes onto a strip of sand that’s almost as wide as Bamburgh at low tide.

“While almost any beach can look attractive in the sunshine, the true test of beauty is how it looks in foul weather. Cresswell passed with flying colours.”

Embleton Bay: “Walk through the village of Craster and drop down past the harbour, following the coast north towards the clifftop ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle. The wildflowers in the meadow are a haven for pollinators, which in turn attract dozens of low-flying swifts and swallows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Dunstanburgh you’ll see the bay curving away to the Emblestone, a reef beloved of surfers, and the sandy beach at St Mary’s Haven and the Ship Inn at Low Newton-by-the-Sea. You’ve walked a mile and half already and it’s only the same again to the pub.”

To read the guide in full, go to www.thetimes.com/travel/destinations/uk-travel/best-beaches-uk-b5b2krtp7