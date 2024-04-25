Trio of businesses commit future to Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
SG Aesthetics, Advice4Business North East and Signature North East – which all offer very different, but important services for people in the area – have all recently signed lease extensions to continue their stay at Sanderson Arcade.
Estate agents Signature North East was launched by Mark Small in 2010 and has grown from a team of two operating out of a single office in Whitley Bay to 19 locations across the North East and a team of more than 50 staff.
Mark said: “The high footfall at the centre is brilliant for us and we actually get a lot of people coming into the office to speak to us, which is really refreshing and is something different as a lot of our business has moved to online.
“We have a great team, and great customers, and it’s been a pleasure to see the company grow in the way it has.”
Advice4Business North East has a team of specialists and experts who can provide advice and support to businesses in a range of areas – including financial planning, growth strategies and team building through one-to-one mentorships, workshops and seminars.
Founder Linda Lowther said: “I like it so much I moved here from Alnwick and I don’t think I will ever move again, I’m here for life.
“I very often meet clients in the cafes and restaurants we have here including Barluga, Martino Lounge and Central Bean Coffee House, and they always say how much they love it.”
SG Aesthetics specialises in non-surgical aesthetic practice and can offer patients a wide range of treatments including wrinkle-relaxing injections, dermal fillers, fat dissolving, facial sculpting, and much more.
Founder Sarah Gilmour said: “I love how seasonal the centre feels, so for example when it’s Easter the Easter Bunny will be out and all the festive decorations are up over Christmas. There is always a real buzz about the place.
“In addition, not everyone feels comfortable about other people knowing they have had a cosmetic treatment. The position of the clinic is discreetly located.”
Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “These three businesses extending their stay shows the high level of confidence that companies have in Sanderson Arcade and the town of Morpeth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.