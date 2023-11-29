Seven months after its grand re-opening, the Union Chain Bridge connecting north Northumberland in England and Scotland has scooped a hat-trick of awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restoration of the 203-year-old structure – the oldest vehicular chain suspension bridge in the world – was completed earlier this year after every single piece was removed, checked and restored or replaced before being carefully reassembled.

Now back to its former glory, the bridge and the teams behind the project have been honoured with three accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards celebrate exemplary conservation and restoration projects in the UK.

The restored Union Chain Bridge.

The Union Chain Bridge was a joint winner of the Diaphoros Prize, alongside restoration of the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle, with judges noting its ‘unique cross-sectoral partnership’ involved in the project.

Days later, in the National Building and Construction Awards, main contractor Spencer Group scooped gold for Restoration Project of the Year and silver for Community Engagement for the scheme.

The funding bid for the restoration was put together by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge following concerns about the world-famous structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council cabinet member for Improving our roads and highways, Coun John Riddle, said: “We knew how special this project was, but it’s always good to have outside recognition for your work.

“Six years ago we faced a difficult decision when the choice of the bridge’s future hung on two options – find very significant funding to restore it, or let it go into ‘managed decline’.

“We chose the former, which was a brave decision, but thanks to superb teamwork with all our partners we have delivered what is thought to be the largest cross border, cross council project ever.

“A key thread throughout these awards has been the recognition of the great partnership working throughout this project – and these honours are for everyone who has played their part in this fantastic restoration.”