Cllr Arkley, who devoted more than 30 years to public life, served as elected Mayor twice from 2003 to 2005 and 2009 to 2013. She was first elected as a councillor for Tynemouth in 1991 and went on to represent the wards of Preston in 2005 and then Cullercoats in 2021.

In 2018, Cllr Arkley was also awarded an OBE for services to politics. She remained a councillor for Cullercoats until her death.

Her colleagues and political rivals have now come together to pay their respects to the former Mayor’s public service and the family she leaves behind.

The late former elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Linda Arkley OBE. (Photo by North Tyneside Council)

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Hearing this sad news, my thoughts are with Linda’s husband, Ian, her wider family and friends, and the many people in North Tyneside who knew and loved her. Linda was a passionate advocate for North Tyneside, its residents and communities.

“I have great respect for the dedication she showed to public service both in her roles as a local councillor and former elected Mayor, as well as her long and very successful career in the NHS as a former nurse and health visitor.

"Her award of an OBE in 2018 was a deserved testament to her services to politics.

“She felt strongly about women being involved in politics, and she will be sadly missed by all.”

Cllr Liam Bones, leader of the Conservative group, said: “As one of the UK’s very first directly elected Mayors, Linda Arkley led the way for a whole generation of female leaders and in the creation of elected Mayors across the country.

"Locally, to this day, no one has received more first preference votes across North Tyneside than Linda, a testament to her popularity.

“Linda was a formidable politician who reshaped what being an elected representative meant.

"Leaning heavily on her experience in the NHS, Linda connected with people in a way that was previously unheard of.

"For her friends, family, those she worked with in politics, and by all of those that knew her, Linda will be dearly missed.

“She will have her place in the history books of the North East.”

Paul Hanson, chief executive of North Tyneside Council, said: ”Having worked with Linda for almost 18 years my thoughts are with Ian and her wider family and friends.

"Linda was passionate about the area and doing the right thing for its residents, communities, and businesses. She was a hard-working councillor and influential Mayor.

“Her three decades in politics and career as a nurse and health visitor meant she always focused on what practical difference could be made to the people she served.