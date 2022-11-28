Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' Doddie Weir, who used to live in Northumberland
Tributes have poured in from across Northumberland following the death of rugby legend and former Newcastle Falcons player Doddie Weir.
The former Scotland lock, who played for the Falcons between 1995 and 2002, passed away on Saturday from motor neurone disease (MND).
Doddie was diagnosed with the condition in 2017, and campaigned passionately through his foundation “My Name’5 Doddie” to fund research into a cure and provide grants to people living with the disease. As of June, the foundation had raised £8 million for MND research.
Doddie also had a long association with Northumberland, and was a director of Wark-based Hutchinson Environmental Solutions, a waste management company started by his father-in-law. Following his diagnosis in 2017, Doddie walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall to raise money for MND research, raising £11,000.
The leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, said Doddie was a “Great example of sporting ability, but more so for bravey”.
He added: “You played a great game, which will benefit hundreds.”
The council’s former civic head, Haltwhistle councillor Ian Hutchinson, selected My Name’5 Doddie as his nominated charity to promote and fund raise for during his time in office, and raised a massive £24,500 for the charity.
Coun Hutchinson said: “Doddie was a true gentleman who cared so much for others. His charity will be a lasting legacy helping many more people.
“I am deeply saddened by his passing.”
And Corbridge councillor Nick Oliver, a former neighbour of Doddie’s, shared a personal memory of the rugby star via social media.
Coun Oliver said: “Very said to hear my old next door neighbour, back when he played at the Falcons, has died. He was a generous man with a sharp sense of humour and a great neighbour.
“The night before we moved out, we popped round for a quick drink and were there well into the early hours.”
Doddie’s death on Saturday was confirmed by Scottish Rugby with a statement from his family, in which he was described as an “inspirational force of nature”.
Edinburgh-born Weir won 61 caps for Scotland and was part of the squad which won the 1999 Five Nations title.