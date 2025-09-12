Northumberland County Council has paid tribute to a long-serving former Berwick councillor after his death at the age of 87.

Jim Smith was county councillor for Berwick East from 2005 to 2017, served on Berwick District Council and he was one of the town’s former mayors.

Mr Smith died peacefully at home on July 14. He was described by his family as a “loving and much loved husband”, a “dearly loved dad” and an “adored granddad”.

Mr Smith was also the headteacher of St Cuthbert’s First School in Berwick for many years and held a number of other prominent community positions. At a meeting of Northumberland County Council, chairman Coun John Beynon led tributes.

He said: “It is my sad duty to announce the death of former councillor Jim Smith, who passed away in July. Jim represented Berwick East and served as chairman of the council and civic head.”

The chairman then passed to Coun Isabel Hunter, who was described as an “old friend” of Mr Smith.

She said: “Jim was a friend for many years at Berwick Borough Council and on Northumberland County Council. He was the Sheriff of Berwick Upon Tweed between 1994 and 1995 and was first elected to Berwick Borough Council in 1999, representing the Seaton ward.

“He was mayor of Berwick upon Tweed from 2003 to 2004 and the deputy leader of the borough council from 2007 until 2009, when the council was dissolved and the unitary came into effect. He then served as a cabinet member in the Liberal Democrat administration.

“Jim retired from political life in 2017, but continued his voluntary work and playing with his band, Heads on the Block. It is sad to see.”

The council observed a minutes silence in Mr Smith’s memory.

Speaking after the council meeting, Mr Smith’s successor as county councillor for Berwick East, Georgina Hill, said: “Jim Smith was the most engaging, diplomatic and decent of men.

“He treated everyone the same, was comfortable in anyone’s company. I cannot recall any politician at any level – and I have met a few – who could work a room like Jim.

“Everyone who knew him will remember that laugh, the jokes – he brightened our world.”