Tributes paid to hardworking and passionate Northumberland councillor

Paul Scott, county councillor for Northumberland, who died suddenly last week.

Paul Scott was elected to represent Seghill and Seaton Delaval on Northumberland County Council last May, being made deputy cabinet member for corporate services.

At the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held by members.

The 46-year-old, father-of-two from Morpeth, also worked as community support manager for Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, supporting him on a number of projects and campaigns in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brother Jonathan speaking on behalf of his family said: “We are all deeply saddened by Paul's passing and will miss him enormously.

"He will forever belong to a family that is immensely proud of him as a person and of his determination and hardwork to achieve positive changes for the local communities he served.

"We are warmed by the many messages of condolence and support but request privacy to grieve as a family."

Deputy Leader or Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth who worked with Paul for many years, said: “Paul was a hugely talented man.

"As a friend and colleague he was first rate.

"Tenacious and opinionated yet compassionate and thoughtful, if ever there was someone you wanted in your corner it was Paul.

“In terms of his work in Northumberland politics Paul leaves a significant legacy.

"From his work securing funding for Ellington Juniors Football Club’s new facilities, through to recent work with Ian Levy MP on the Northumberland Line and Britishvolt gigaplant, Paul’s tireless efforts will shape so many people’s lives for years to come.

"Northumberland is so much poorer for his passing, I will miss him greatly.”

Jack Gebhard, former Mayor of Morpeth, said: “I was shocked to learn of the passing of my good friend Paul.

“Paul added fun and humour to every situation and whether in football or in life you always wanted him on your side.

"He was a proud Northumbrian with a passion for his area, and always worked tirelessly to improve it.

“He was an independent thinker and his can do attitude led to great success in the things he set his mind to.

“He will be sorely missed.”

David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth and Morpeth North county councillor, added: “I have known and worked with Paul for many years and was honoured to consider him a dear friend, like many, I am devastated by his death.

"He was a man with an iron commitment to the Northumberland community and it was a pleasure to work with him on the County Council.

“As well as the passion of his commitment he was a man of genuine warmth with always a glint in his eye. He will be keenly missed across the council chamber and beyond.”

David Towns, county councillor for the Pegswood ward, said: “I was truly saddened to hear about Paul’s death.

"We were friends for a number of years and he had recently become a colleague on the County Council following his successful election in May 2021.

“Paul was a dedicated community champion and whilst not overly interested in the national political scene, he was keenly interested in local politics and, more to the point, passionate about improving our county and the wider region.

“I know that I and other friends will miss his sense of humour and his wit, his love of the area and his willingness to help with anything.

"However, my thoughts at this time are with Paul’s family to whom I extend my love and deepest sympathies.”

More tributes were also paid by Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.

Mr Levy said: “I learned of the passing of Paul Scott, my friend and colleague, with profound sadness.

“Many local people will be aware that Paul was not only my constituency support manager, but also a county councillor for Seghill and Seaton Delaval, a position he was proud to accept just last year.

"Paul had a particular passion for local politics, and he was a well-known figure in the Blyth Valley political scene.

"He was driven by an intense desire to try to improve our local area for everyone.

“Paul was a well-loved and respected member of the team and all of us will always remember his energy, drive and very mischievous sense of humour.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him.

“Both Maureen and I would like to send my personal thoughts and condolences to his wife, his daughter and his son.