Joe Dixon celebrating his 100th birthday, when he was invited to sit in a 1937 Leyland Cub fire engine at TWFRS headquarters.

Joe Dixon, who was also a World War II veteran, celebrated his 109th birthday just two months ago at Scarborough Court retirement home in Cramlington.

He was a distinguished and much-loved member of the North East firefighting community and until a few years ago, regularly visited crews across the region to pass on his knowledge and expertise.

At 109, he was believed to be the world’s oldest firefighter and was such a popular member of Scarborough Court, staff organised a Twitter campaign in November to encourage members of the public to send him birthday cards.

An archive picture of Joe Dixon - he is second from the right.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), said: “Joe Dixon was a credit to his family, friends, the community he served, and to everyone associated with the wider fire service.

“With almost three decades of service, Joe’s lasting legacy will ultimately act as an inspiration for the next generation of firefighters.

“Even at the age of 109, he continued to be an ambassador for the fire and rescue service and his dedication and devotion will live on for years to come.

“He was a friend, a firefighter, a hero. We will never forget the sacrifices he made for our communities.”

Joe Dixon on his 105th birthday with TWFRS new recruits on the training parade ground.

Mr Dixon was born in 1913 in Walker, in the East End of Newcastle, and started his working life in a local butcher’s shop before realising his dream job of becoming a firefighter in 1937.

He served on the front line in Tyne and Wear for 27 years in what was formerly the Newcastle City Police and Fire Service before retiring in 1964.

He worked his way up through the ranks to eventually become a sub-officer before volunteering alongside three of his firefighter colleagues in 1943 to assist with the war efforts.

In wartime he served in RAF Bomber Command as a flight engineer and flew more than 24 missions. After its conclusion in 1945, he returned to working as a firefighter.

During his time in the fire service, he lived in the Newcastle city centre married quarters at Pilgrim Street with his wife Lydia, where they raised their two sons Robert and John and enjoyed the company of four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

On his 100th birthday, staff at TWFRS reunited him with a ‘blast from the past’ at service headquarters in Washington when he was invited to sit in the driver’s seat of a 1937 Leyland Cub fire engine, one of his first ever fire appliances. He was also presented with a specially engraved medal.

When interviewed for his 108th birthday, Mr Dixon told the media: “I have always felt very important in my job. The fire and rescue service has always made me feel very important to them.

“One fond memory I have is on my 100th birthday, I had a visit from the chief fire officer and his crew to mark the celebration and they have visited me wherever I have lived on every birthday since.”