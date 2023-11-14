News you can trust since 1854
Tributes paid to former Berwick town councillor Alex Gibson

Former councillor Alex Gibson has died, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has announced.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
The local authority said that he stepped down from the role only when his health worsened and the Mayor, council and staff who knew him have sent their condolences to his family and friends.

Its tribute also said: “Alex was an active, industrious councillor who gave fully of his time and energy, especially in connection with his passionate commitment to improve play facilities for young people in the town.

“Alex was dogged in his work and willing to lead partnership working with other organisations in his efforts to improve local environmental services.

Former Berwick town councillor Alex Gibson.Former Berwick town councillor Alex Gibson.
“Well known in his local community, Alex was the epitome of a local councillor who knew every inch of the place he served.

“Full council will observe a minute’s silence at its meeting on November 27 to mark his passing.”

