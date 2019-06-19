Eddie Carlisle

Eddie Carlisle, who lived on Percy Terrace and worked at Alnwick Playhouse, died last week at the age of 70.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts said: “All the Playhouse community are devastated by the sudden loss of Eddie.

“The Playhouse staff operate as a small family unit as we spend so much time together and it is really difficult to get over the fact that we won’t see him again.

“The things we shall always remember about our dear Eddie, is his effortless Northumberland charm behind the Playhouse bar and his patching up of the old Playhouse.”

Eddie worked in the family chip shop until the late 1980s and was often stopped on the street by people recalling ‘the best chips in the world’ and its famous gravy recipe. He was a builder and joiner and worked with his son, James, for a number of years with Carlisle Building and General.

Eddie was also a retained fireman at Alnwick fire station from 1993 until 2004, by which time he was sub-officer.

He drove the library van for Northumberland County Council for 15 years and even found time to volunteer at the Oxfam shop in Alnwick. He was involved with Alnwick Lions, Alnwick Fair and Alnwick Music Festival and, in recent years, he also helped out at Bailiffgate Museum.

A former colleague on the mobile library said Eddie would be sorely missed and recalled how he would return to the library at 7pm on a Friday night after his shift, have a quick change and then head down to the Playhouse to help with the bar.

His daughter, Kathryn Smart, said: “Me, James and the rest of the family are obviously extremely sad to have lost dad so suddenly, but we have been so thankful to receive such lovely messages and hear of all the ways he has been involved in Alnwick life over the years.

“Dad was loving and very supportive in his own unassuming way and never took things too seriously, he liked to have a good laugh.“We are very proud of him and everything he has achieved.”