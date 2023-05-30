Mr Murray passed away peacefully at the weekend, aged 86.

Council leader Glen Sanderson led the tributes with praise for his lifetime of public service and his passion for his community.

He said: “I am sure I speak for everyone who knew Anthony that we are all deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

Anthony and Patricia Murray at the 2013 election count.

"He was one of life’s true gentlemen, a man of the people, and was held with the greatest respect and affection by all those who knew and worked with him.

"Anthony dedicated his entire life to selfless service for the Glendale community and beyond and fought fiercely for his constituents. He had time for everyone and his warmth and dedicated service touched so many people’s lives.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege to work alongside Anthony over many years. He was an incredible person - one of a kind - and will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family and his wife Patricia at this very sad time.”

Anthony Murray.

The father-of-two and proud grandfather of four was a county councillor from 2008 and a member of the National Park Committee from 1972.

In addition, he carried out an enormous amount of work for local residents and organisations spanning right back to 1946 when he joined Chatton Young Farmers.

He farmed at Amerside Law with West Weetwood from 1953 to 1986, combining the job with roles on Chatton Parish Council and, from 1982, on Berwick Borough Council.

He moved to Bellingham in 1986 and ran Kielder Water Cruises before returning to Wooler in 1996 where he developed Glendale Garden Centre and again served on Berwick Borough Council, becoming Mayor in 2006.

He was also the county council’s civic head in 2017.

He served on numerous committees including as chair of governors at Glendale Middle School, as a trustee of the Glendale Gateway Trust, as a member of the Northumberland Uplands Advisory Group and chair of Friends of Wooler Church Yard. He was a River Tweed Commissioner and sat on Community Action Northumberland.

He was awarded the MBE in 2015 and in 2021 he was awarded the Freedom of Wooler.

Cllr Mark Mather, who succeeded Mr Murray as Wooler ward member in 2021, posted: “Many of you will have known him, and worked with him for the good of the community over the years.

“Anthony was a tremendous support when I stood for election, especially with the large task of filling his shoes. He was well respected and worked hard for the Wooler ward. My thoughts are with his family at this time.”

