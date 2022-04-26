Tribute to former Sheriff of Berwick at dinner event

Standing: former Sheriffs Ian Hay, Andrew Swinburne, Lance Robson, Robbie Dalgleish Judith Eltringham, Martin Warner. Seated: Jim Smith, Canon Alan Hughes, Colonel James Royds, David Wilson. Picture by Karen Swinburne.

The current Sheriff of Berwick, Canon Alan Hughes, began with a sad duty as he announced the death of former Sheriff James Armstrong.

He proposed the toast to Queen Elizabeth in her birthday week and Platinum Jubilee year.

Canon Hughes said after the event: “James Armstrong was an example to us all, rarely missed a sheriff’s meeting and very active organising and supporting events sponsored by our Sheriff’s club.

“Colonel James Royds explained that a High Sheriff spends his or her year in office encouraging and taking an active interest in public service.

“Most importantly, a High Sheriff now plays a vital role in promoting the voluntary sector. Two of the themes for James’ year in office are to raise awareness of, and help raise funds for, voluntary organisations working to combat the scourge of drug ‘County Lines’ and those suffering mental health issues in rural Northumberland.

“I paid tribute to Mayor Alan Bowlas for his hard work for Berwick, as well as his moral and physical courage.

“Susan (Sheriff's Lady) and I have much enjoyed those duties which we have been privileged to perform and look forward to sharing in the life of The Sheriff’s Club.