The family of a man who died at Spanish City Summer Funfair have paid tribute to their relative describing him as ‘loved endlessly’.

Shortly after 2.15pm on Saturday, police received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Spanish City Summer Funfair in the Spanish City Plaza area of Whitley Bay in North Tyneside.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s – who can now be named as Corrie Lee Stavers, originally from the Sunderland area – was found to have suffered serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff who attended the scene, a short time later, Corrie very sadly passed away.

His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time.

Paying tribute to 28-year-old Corrie, they said: “It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved Corrie has passed away.

“He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

“We love you endlessly, Corrie, and we miss you more than words can ever say.

“You’re with our mam now – rest in peace Corrie.”

Corrie’s family have asked for privacy whilst they process the loss of their loved one.

Northumbria Police has contacted the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and who are assisting the investigation to establish exactly what happened.

The fair has been closed to the public and will remain closed for the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

Those who cannot contact the Force in those ways, please call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250823-0616.