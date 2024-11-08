Owner of Treetop Toys, Catherine Bauer.

Berwick’s latest addition brings traditional wooden toys and fashionable children’s clothes to the market with an eco-friendly edge.

Treetop Toys has opened its doors at 103 Marygate – promising to offer an alternative to mass-produced, plastic toys found in many high-street stores.

Following the success of two stores in Melrose in the Scottish Borders, owner Catherine Bauer hopes to fill the shoes of the much-loved shop ‘Playtime’ that closed after 30 years.

“We’re thrilled to be opening in Berwick and to add to the lively energy of Marygate,” Catherine shares.

Wooden Christmas stock from Treetop Toys..

“There’s a magic in traditional wooden toys that just doesn’t come with plastic, they’re durable, eco-friendly, and spark imagination in ways that last.”

“Wooden toys have been praised for encouraging creative play, supporting motor skills development, and aligning with sustainable values.

“In today’s world, many parents and grandparents want toys that will last, both in quality and in memory. Wooden toys aren’t just something to play with – they’re something to cherish and pass down.”

In addition to toys, Treetop Toys also stocks clothes, crafts and kits that invite families to engage in quality time together.

Catherine added: “Our crafts and toys give children and parents a chance to make and play together, fostering creativity and connection.”

“Starting early next year, we are looking to run family art workshops. We would also be interested in collaborating with other small businesses who do not currently have a venue, particularly those offering services to young children and their families.”

Treetop Toys is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 9:30 to 16:30.