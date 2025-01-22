Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A temporary protection order has been placed on trees in the grounds of the former Belford St Mary's Middle School.

Northumberland County Council has granted a ‘Tree Preservation Order’ on the 45 trees within the site which makes it illegal to damage them or chop them down.

The order now lasts for six months while people have the chance to object or support, after which it will be decided if the protection is permanent.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, chairman of Belford Parish Council, said "Ever since the school closed people have been worried about the future of the memorial trees.

Trees in the former school grounds.

“Half the trees are on land owned by the Church of England, who are selling the school buildings for development, and the other half are on the old playing field which still belongs to the county council and is being transferred to the parish council to be used by the community.

“This Tree Preservation Order was applied for by the parish council so those trees will be protected for generations to come."

Northumbria Forestry undertook the tree survey free of charge.

Owner Nathalie Petronelli-Stone said "I went to the school, my mum was a teacher there and one of trees was planted for my Grandfather. We always thought the trees were safe on school grounds because we never imagined the school would close. I was more than happy to help the Parish Council with the tree protection application."

The school closed in 2018 due to falling pupil numbers after the Duchess High School in Alnwick switched to a two-tier system.