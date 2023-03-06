The commitment from Transport Secretary Mark Harper today (Monday), which will provide a major boost to the economy of south east Northumberland, means that the green light has been given for the project’s main construction works to start.

It will restore passenger rail services between Ashington and Newcastle. New stations are being built in Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park, and the existing track, currently used by freight trains, is being upgraded.

The government is working with Northumberland County Council, Network Rail and Northern Rail on the scheme.

From left, Coun Richard Wearmouth, Coun Glen Sanderson and Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy pictured at an earlier Northumberland Line funding announcement.

Once complete, the journey time between Newcastle and Ashington will be reduced from 70 minutes to just 35 – with services operating regularly seven days a week.

It had been believed the 18 miles of track would be carrying passengers by December of this year. The reasons for the delay are yet to be specified.

Mr Harper said: “Communities in Northumberland can get ready for regular train services that will better connect people to jobs, education and opportunities, while growing our economy.

“Restoring lost railway connections will drive tourism, boost local business opportunities and encourage investment across our regions, which is why I’m pleased to say that we are on track to reopen this historic line in the summer of 2024.”

The line’s construction work alone has created almost 100 jobs.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are delighted to have reached this major milestone, which gives the green light for the main construction.

“This is such a transformational scheme that will bring benefits for residents, businesses and visitors for generations to come.

“We have been working so hard over recent years to make this scheme happen, getting all the necessary planning and stations approved and preparing the line for the major works.

“This is the moment we’ve been working towards and I am so excited we’ve reached this point as we prepare to get trains rolling again through this part of our county.”