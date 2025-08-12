TransPennine Express (TPE) customers can now donate their Delay Repay compensation to three coastal rescue charities.

Passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more are eligible for Delay Repay compensation and can now choose to send their reimbursement directly to the charities – helping to fund rescue services, share vital safety messages and support the work of volunteers who protect lives at sea.

The new donation option is part of TPE’s fundraising partnerships with lifeboat organisations across its network, including the RNLI that operates stations throughout the TPE network; St Abbs Lifeboat, near Reston on the East Coast Main Line; and Humber Rescue.

Paul Staples, engineering, safety and sustainability director at TPE, said: “Delays are never something we want our customers to experience, but this new scheme means that when they do happen, the inconvenience can be turned into something genuinely positive.

“By giving customers the option to donate their Delay Repay compensation to the RNLI, St Abbs Lifeboat or Humber Rescue, we’re helping to channel those funds directly into life-saving work along our coastline.

“But this is about more than just fundraising – it’s about raising awareness of water safety and ensuring our customers have the knowledge to enjoy the coast safely.”

With the majority of rescues at sea involving visitors from inland areas, the collaboration offers a natural opportunity to promote safety and raise funds.

Ruth Hair, trustee of St Abbs Lifeboat, said: “St Abbs Lifeboat is excited to be part of this innovative partnership, which seeks to spread the water safety messages around the region in such an effective way.

“In addition, as an independent charity run entirely by local volunteers, every penny raised by this scheme will help keep our life-saving service running in St Abbs for years to come. We would like to say thank you to all TransPennine Express passengers who choose to support us in this way.”

Through the partnerships, TPE and the RNLI, St Abbs Lifeboats and Humber Rescue will deliver engaging station events, educational campaigns and interactive passenger activities while raising important funds to enable them to continue their life-saving work.

Safety messages will be shared at stations, onboard trains and online, and passengers will be able to access a specially created Rail and Water Safety booklet designed for families, schools and community groups.