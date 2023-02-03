Originally a Georgian-era middle class home, 17 Northumberland Square is now being restored as part of North Shields High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme to turn the area into a cultural quarter.

Eight students from Resources NE Ltd visited the site as part of the scheme’s training programme and gained experience with hands-on skills such as stone masonry.

Trainee joiners will visit next week to develop their skills in traditional window repair.

Trainees have gained experience by helping work on the project.

There will also be an event on February 7 for owners and managers of historic buildings to learn more about caring for and maintaining traditional architecture, with tickets to be acquired in advance here.