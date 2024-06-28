Trained dog Pip working at Berwick Barracks to sniff out dry rot
The sprocker spaniel, who trained for 18 months, can detect issues not visible to the human eye and often from behind wood or plaster.
Pip’s work forms part of the Living Barracks project. The Berwick Barracks Partnership is aiming to transform the Barracks through its major refurbishment initiative and those involved believe the planned changes would enable the Barracks to become a thriving cultural hub and visitor destination for the long-term.
The previously announced first phase of the project would see the creation of a new home for visual art and The King’s Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum, alongside studio spaces for local artists and makers with more opportunity for showing and selling work.
The vision for the whole site also includes developing a café within the Officers’ Mess and residential apartments in the remaining blocks.
