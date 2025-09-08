The new train timetable for the East Coast Main Line that will come into effect from December has been welcomed by rail groups in Alnmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A website – https://ecmltimetable.info – has been set up to summarise the changes at each station and the page for Alnmouth includes improved journey times on LNER services to stations south of York and a slight increase in services to and from London King’s Cross.

There will be more TransPennine Express (TPE) trains per day between the Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick, Reston, Dunbar, East Linton and Edinburgh Waverley stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there were fears that the 8.10am service used by dozens of city workers and students would be removed but CrossCountry has confirmed that such a service (changing to 8.09am) will remain in place.

Alnmouth Railway Station.

Peter Groves, speaking on behalf of the Alnmouth Rail User Group (ARUG), said: “The situation for Alnmouth during consultation indicated a largely positive outcome for Alnmouth and we are pleased to see that this has been followed through in the new timetable.

“I understand that we are to also benefit from a late-night Newcastle departure northbound enabling folk to (at long last) travel back from the cinema/theatre/arena/restaurant trip to Newcastle without having to do so by car because of the last northbound departure being so early at 21.40(ish) apart from on Fridays.

“ARUG campaigned regularly (but unsuccessfully) for this train in earlier years, so great to see that it finally looks like happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alnmouth has seen phenomenal growth in the 20+ years since ARUG’s formation and campaign for a better rail service that we have always based on small, relatively inexpensive tweaks to existing rail services, which has largely paid off and helped to pump prime the local economy.”

Katherine Challis, chair of the Friends of Alnmouth Station, said: “As well as serving local commuters and leisure travellers, we have noticed that Alnmouth Station is increasingly being used by visitors from all over the UK and around the world.

“This can only be a good thing for our area and we are pleased that the new timetable appears to maintain a good level of service for Alnmouth Station.”

Elsewhere, there is a reduction in LNER services calling at the Berwick and Morpeth stations that has been described as “significant” by the SENRUG group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SENRUG chairman Dennis Fancett added: “The timetable will be a disaster for Northumberland, significantly decreasing LNER services at both Morpeth and Berwick.

“The additional TPE services, whilst warmly welcomed, do not mitigate for the loss of through services to Peterborough (for Morpeth) and London, particularly for business customers needing to work on the train.”

A LNER spokesperson said: “We recognise the changes may not satisfy everyone, but the proposed timetable will be of benefit to the greatest number of customers across the north.

"Both Berwick-upon-Tweed and Morpeth will continue to be connected with a good service throughout the day.

“Morpeth keeps the vast majority of its existing services to and from London King’s Cross. There will also be an increase in services locally on the Newcastle to Edinburgh corridor.”