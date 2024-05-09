Successful applicants will be able to apply, test and demonstrate their ideas in real-world environments over a 12-week period.

Four train operators have joined forces on a Dragons’ Den-style scheme to support innovation in the rail industry.

LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express are looking for cutting-edge technology startups to apply to Future Labs – an initiative designed to accelerate ideas that address common and emerging issues for the sector.

Successful applicants will gain access to industry data and resources, as well as mentors and subject matter experts working for the train operators to bring their products and services to life.

They will be able to apply, test and demonstrate their ideas in real-world environments over a 12-week period.

For more information and details of how to apply, go to www.thefuturelabs.co.uk – the deadline for applications is Sunday, June 16.

A spokesperson on behalf of the four train operators said: “Future Labs is all about transforming the rail industry through open, pioneering and proven innovation.

“By giving technology startups access to live environments and expert mentorship they can test their proposed solutions in a real-world environment.

“Ultimately, this is all about advancing the passenger and employee experience as well as supporting performance and operational excellence.”

The AI platform Amygda is a startup that achieved breakthrough success across the rail industry in 2022.

Commenting on the value of Future Labs to their success, Faizan Patankar, the chief executive and founder, said: “The rail industry provided us with invaluable access to live environments that allowed us to test and develop our product.