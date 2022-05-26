Train on a lorry causes long traffic jams in Northumberland

Drivers were left stuck in long tailbacks as a lorry transporting a locomotive made its way through Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:31 am

The lorry passed through the likes of Warkworth, safely negotiating the tight bend on Castle Street, before heading north through Alnwick and Berwick on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood the locomotive was on its way to the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, near Edinburgh, where it is based.

It is believed the lorry passes through towns and villages rather than staying on the A1 because of weight limits on bridges over the River Coquet and River Tweed.

The locomotive heading north on the A1. Picture: Rowan Harris-Jones

The British Rail Class 37 is a diesel-electric locomotive which became a familiar sight on many parts of the British Rail network.

