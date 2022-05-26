The lorry passed through the likes of Warkworth, safely negotiating the tight bend on Castle Street, before heading north through Alnwick and Berwick on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood the locomotive was on its way to the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, near Edinburgh, where it is based.

It is believed the lorry passes through towns and villages rather than staying on the A1 because of weight limits on bridges over the River Coquet and River Tweed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locomotive heading north on the A1. Picture: Rowan Harris-Jones