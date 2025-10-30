It is said that the average person is forgotten after around 100 years, or three generations, unless they are prominent figures or achieve something of significance.

Annie Grey fit neither of these descriptions. It was the nature of her death, plus her neglected, broken headstone in a graveyard, which inspired 3 women from a rural village in Northumberland to bring her story back to life.

And it was also the nature of her death that had inspired the Scottish born poet, James Thomson, to write a ballad about her tragic story, ‘The Lost Maiden’, published as part of a collection in 1911.

Facilitated by a grave recording project in St Maurice’s church in Eglingham, the three women set about researching the story of Annie and her gravestone.

Project team Carolyn Brewster, Sally Kennedy and Janet Rice with Eric Foster Grey (second generation descendant) and his daughter Susan Stephenson.

They discovered it had originally been funded by 130 local people, nine years following her death.

The Morpeth Herald and Reporter in December 1899 reported that her disappearance had caused a ‘profoundly painful sensation in the district at the time, for she was well known and much respected.’

In November 1890, Annie had completed a trial period as a house servant in the farmhouse at Great Ryle and had been offered the job on a permanent basis. Her employer had given her six days holiday to give the good news to her family who lived on the north side of the Breamish River at Brandon. It could easily be imagined that she was in good spirits and eager to get home that evening.

Nothing seemed to be untoward in either household until, six days later, Annie had not returned to her employment. Her employer’s groom was sent to her home to enquire why. Her family had not seen anything of her and the alarm was raised.

Ken Common, Bart Endean Monumental Masons.

When a local farmer mentioned that a footbridge over the river had recently been washed away, and that he had found a hat close to where the footbridge had been, the police initiated a search. It was feared that Annie had been washed away in the flood after the bridge collapsed. Despite searches no further trace of Annie could be found.

It wasn’t until the 23rd March 1891, when Mary Tweedie who lived in the farm cottages at Chillingham Barns was walking near the river close to her home, that Annie’s body was finally discovered.

John Grey, Annie’s father, identified the body and an inquest was held. It concluded that Annie had met her death by drowning. Her body had been taken by the river and carried approximately 18 miles in almost five months.

Gravestones are usually the property and responsibility of the deceased family, but in this rather rare example of the memorial having been sponsored by public subscription, it was felt the restoration should be a community funded project once again. However, thanks to a very generous offer from Bart Endean monumental masons, the restoration of Annie’s grave was undertaken for free.

During the research, several of Annie’s descendants were found still living locally and were contacted. They visited the restored grave and the history of their Victorian ancestor was retold over an afternoon tea.

They said: “Thank you for sharing Annie’s story and helping us connect with her past. Visiting her grave and seeing the restored headstone made it all the more meaningful.”