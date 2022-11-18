A site meeting took place last month as issues that were predicted by residents, particularly once the new term started at the town's King Edward VI School, proved to be correct. For example, heavy goods vehicles using the narrow route during peak hours.

Works are being carried out on the road off the A197, which runs to newly-built homes on the Saint George estate and the St George's Park mental health hospital.

Developer Vistry Partnerships North East initially said the project would take a minimum of 14 weeks from the start date in August. Traffic is being diverted via Cottingwood Lane as a private road that follows from the top of the lane to the hospital site has been opened up.

Traffic on the diversion route in Morpeth taken by a Saint Georges Wood resident last month.

A newsletter update to residents last month said the scale of the work now the team is on site – including, but not limited to, several unchartered and unrecorded utility services and variable ground conditions encountered during groundworks – meant there would need to be an extension and ‘we anticipate that the road will not reopen for vehicular traffic until end of January 2023’.

An updated statement has this week been issued by Countryside Partnerships, which the scheme now falls under following Vistry Group’s acquisition of Countryside Partnerships PLC last week.

It says: “We thank all of those affected by the works for their patience and co-operation.

“Further to the newsletter, a further detailed analysis and work planning is now underway to keep as close to that schedule as possible. However, at this stage, it may be that the project could extend to spring 2023. As soon as this analysis is complete, we will communicate directly with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In partnership with Northumberland County Council and the Highways Agency, our priorities throughout are pedestrian and vehicular safety.

Local resident James Elliott, who attended the site meeting last month, said: “Since the publication of the newsletter In October, we have not had any further direct communications from Vistry to advise us on the duration of the works, including the projected dates for completion.