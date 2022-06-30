Tradition upheld as gift presented to first baby of the year born at Alnwick maternity unit

The Duchess of Northumberland, president of the League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital, presented Barney Thompson, from Warkworth, with his plate at an event at The Alnwick Garden.
Also pictured are Barney’s parents, members of the League of Friends and midwife Alison Jarvis who delivered Barney on January 16.
The plates carry an inscription showing details of the baby's date of birth, weight, and time.
The League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital is a registered charity and was officially formed in 1956.
It has raised thousands of pounds over the years and donated a host of items and equipment, from memory books to an ECG machine.