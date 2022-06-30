Tradition upheld as gift presented to first baby of the year born at Alnwick maternity unit

The Duchess of Northumberland, president of the League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital, presented Barney Thompson, from Warkworth, with his plate at an event at The Alnwick Garden.

Also pictured are Barney’s parents, members of the League of Friends and midwife Alison Jarvis who delivered Barney on January 16.

The plates carry an inscription showing details of the baby's date of birth, weight, and time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presentation event at The Alnwick Garden.

The League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital is a registered charity and was officially formed in 1956.