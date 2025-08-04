Northumberland County Council Trading Standards officers are issuing a renewed warning to consumers and businesses following the seizure of a large quantity of suspected counterfeit Labubu dolls from stores in the eastern part of the county.

Despite earlier advice highlighting the safety risks posed by fake Labubu collectibles, counterfeit versions continue to appear on shelves.

These unauthorised toys pose a significant risk to children, as they often contain loose parts that may present a choking hazard and lack legally required safety markings such as the CE or UKCA mark and a UK-based supplier’s details.

Many seized dolls have visible defects, including poor stitching and fragile limbs that easily detach.

Seized counterfeit Labubu toys.

Genuine Labubu dolls, part of ‘The Monsters’ series by artist Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart, have distinctive features such as nine teeth, although some counterfeit dolls vary in this detail.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety, said: “We are issuing this urgent warning to consumers, especially parents, to remain vigilant when purchasing these highly sought-after collectables and to report any concerns to us.

“As they are often cheaper, these copycat toys might seem like a bargain compared to the genuine versions, but they can be dangerous if they have not been manufactured in accordance with stringent toy safety legislation.”

If you have purchased a doll you suspect to be counterfeit or come across suspected fakes for sale, please report it immediately to Trading Standards at [email protected]

Businesses seeking advice about their toy stock are encouraged to contact Trading Standards for support. Residents outside Northumberland who encounter counterfeit Labubu dolls should contact the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 2231133.