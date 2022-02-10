Tradespeople sought to help council deliver home improvements

The event will take place at Blyth Workspace, on Commissioners Quay. Picture by Jill Tate

Northumberland County Council has secured in excess of £9m to deliver Warm Home Grants to eligible residents in Northumberland.

The Council are determined to use local trades where possible to deliver these energy efficiency improvements and are calling for expressions of interest from plumbers, electricians, joiners and small builders in the Blyth Valley area to deliver these contracts.

A drop-in event is being held on Friday, February 11, from 10.30am to 11.30am at Blyth Workspace where staff from the Council Climate Change team will be on hand to meet interested people and explain how the schemes will work.

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: "I support this excellent Council project and I'd really like as much of the work to go to local trades in the Blyth Valley community.