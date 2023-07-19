A one-way southbound diversion covering a section of the street was in operation for 10 weeks as part of a Northumberland County Council project to replace footpaths.

The diversion period came to an end earlier this month and one town centre resident told the Gazette that the new footpaths are brightening up the street and improving the walk for residents and visitors.

Jo Mercer, who runs The Gift Pod in Newgate Street, said: “The one-way system had an impact, but it wasn’t as bad as we had feared – nothing like when there was road works by St George’s Church linked to the new leisure centre build and trade fell off a cliff.

A section of Newgate Street in Morpeth. Picture by Anne Hopper.

“We were pleased with the response from our customers during this period. We’re very grateful for their support.

“Now that the one-way system is over, we are hoping for a good summer of trade and the events going on in the town centre will hopefully help with visitor numbers.

“If the weather plays ball, we should do ok.”

Coun John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst these essential road works have been taking place.

