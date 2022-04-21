Tractor turns heads at Alnwick retail park as quirky new arrival lifted into place

The 1956 Massey Ferguson TA 20 has been lifted into place outside the Northumbrian Food Hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager at Turnbull’s, said: said: “We are inviting the people of Northumberland to help us name the newest addition to the retail park.”

The tractor has been installed help promote the ‘local food’ nature of the business to retail park visitors who might not be familiar with it and strengthen the link between local farms and farming that Turnbull’s are incredibly proud to champion.

The tractor is lifted into place.

The addition of the vintage tractor encapsulates generations of working closely with local food producers.

Matthew added: “Our whole of displaying this vintage tractor is to add something interesting and unique to the retail park development and paying homage to farmers and producers in the North East. You won’t see a tractor at Silverlink or the Metro Centre!”

The tractor will be paired with a trailer, which will display the best seasonal produce, like fruit and vegetables. In October, the trailer will be piled high with pumpkins.

Manners Transport of Battle Bridge lifted the tractor into position and it was secured into position by Christopher Bryceland of CB Iron.

Mark Turnbull of the Northumbrian Food Hall.

Turnbull’s reputation for suppling the highest quality meats spans over 140 years.

One of Alnwick’s longest-established family businesses, it was founded by Murdie Turnbull, who passed it on to his son Bobby, followed by his three sons Roger, Peter and John.

John’s son Mark, the great grandson of the founder, is the fourth generation of the Turnbull family to be involved in the business.

Expansion and diversification over the years has been key to the continuing success and development of the business which led to the opening of the Northumbrian Food Hall in 2019.

All are invited to come and see this tractor on display. Climbing or sitting on the tractor is not permitted.

Three prizes are on offer for the top three names, which will be judged on Saturday, April 24, with the overall winner’s name being bestowed upon the vehicle.