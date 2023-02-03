News you can trust since 1854
Town centre parking spaces in Alnwick temporarily unavailable due to roadworks

Parking spaces along Fenkle Street in Alnwick have been blocked off for Northern Powergrid works.

By Charlie Watson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The spaces are only temporarily out of order while new electrical cables are laid, which require going under the cobbles and pavement.

No driving restrictions will be in place while the work is being done, however there is a risk of some carriageway incursion.

The utilities work is expected to be finished by Friday, February 10.

Businesses along Fenkle Street are still open for business.

