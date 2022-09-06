After a prolonged wait following a dramatic photo finish on Monday, Cees Bol came out on top in the Hawick to Duns stage by the margin of just one thousandth of a second from second-placed rider Jake Stewart.

Corbin Strong placed third to extend his lead at the top of the standings and claim the AJ Bell leader’s jersey for another day.

The stage also went through Coldstream and Eyemouth, and it included a trio of King of the Mountains climbs in the Lammermuir Hills above Duns.