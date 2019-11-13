Bird masks made for the Amble Torchlight Procession.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 17 and there will be widespread community involvement.

There have already been over 200 participants in the workshops with the first schools and community groups involved.

As ever the parade starts at the Wellwood at 5pm and processes down Queen Street into the Town Square.

This year the theme is Flights of Fancy – look out for an amazing array of fabulous face masks, lanterns, banners and flags.

The lanterns and masks workshops have been organised by Frances Anderson at Dry Water Arts.

Santa has also agreed to drop in to the Harbour Village from about 4pm.