Torchlight procession set to launch the festive season in Amble
An annual torchlight procession to launch the festive season in Amble is set to be the biggest ever.
The event takes place on Sunday, November 17 and there will be widespread community involvement.
There have already been over 200 participants in the workshops with the first schools and community groups involved.
As ever the parade starts at the Wellwood at 5pm and processes down Queen Street into the Town Square.
This year the theme is Flights of Fancy – look out for an amazing array of fabulous face masks, lanterns, banners and flags.
The lanterns and masks workshops have been organised by Frances Anderson at Dry Water Arts.
Santa has also agreed to drop in to the Harbour Village from about 4pm.
Money for the workshops came from the Northumberland Cultural Fund and the Co-op Local Community Fund, and the event is organised by Amble Events Committee.