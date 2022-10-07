The 30-year-old right-back is featured in a new England Women’s set of the popular playing card game.

To celebrate the Lionesses’ success in becoming the winners of the the Euros in 2022, Top Trumps is launching a pack with 30 female football players and also featuring the likes of Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Ellie Roebuck.

As with all Top Trumps packs, the cards contain stats about all the footballers and the categories are date of birth, height, appearances, goals, trophies and Top Trumps rating.

Lucy Bronze's Top Trumps card.

A Top Trumps spokesperson said: "Top Trumps has been rating pop culture for almost 50 years and we are thrilled to be launching this pack to celebrate the Lionesses' success in the Euros this year.

"We hope by playing this deck, young people can learn more about the England's Women's football team.”

Lucy’s Top Trumps card gives her a superb overall rating of 96, while her 96 appearances (at time of printing) will also be difficult to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Trumps is releasing a new pack celebrating England Women's Euro 2022 triumph.

The Berwick-born star, who spent her early years on Holy Island and in Belford, began her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town and also played for Sunderland. She went on to play for Lyon, Manchester City and, now, Barcelona.

Last month, it was revealed that a gold plaque in her honour is to be installed at Alnwick Town in a partnership between Nationwide Building Society and England Football for its ‘Where Greatness Is Made’ campaign.