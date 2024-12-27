Top toilets joy for staff at pub in Morpeth
The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket, a Wetherspoon establishment, has been awarded a platinum grading by inspectors in the latest Loo of the Year Awards.
They are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK.
Johnny Crawford, manager of The Electrical Wizard, said: “We are delighted with the grading.
“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Electrical Wizard have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
“The pub deserves its platinum award.”
