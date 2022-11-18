Top toilets joy for staff at Morpeth pub
A pub in Morpeth is feeling flushed with success after receiving acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.
The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket, a Wetherspoon establishment, has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.
They are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK.
Kelly Graham, manager of The Electrical Wizard, said: “We are delighted with the award.
“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and overall management.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Electrical Wizard have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”