Cramlington House, part of the North East-based dementia care specialist Craig Healthcare, has achieved the highest-ranking score of 10 on a well-known care home review platform.

The www.carehome.co.uk website is one of the go-to sites for families seeking trusted, high-quality care environments for loved ones.

Based entirely on verified reviews from residents’ immediate family members, Cramlington House now sits in the top spot in the Northumberland region page.

The score reflects a consistent stream of five-star reviews over the past 24 months, with the platform’s algorithm factoring in the volume, quality, and recency of feedback.

Staff and residents at Cramlington House celebrate the milestone.

Celebrating with staff and residents, home manager Sarah Patterson praised the milestone.

She said: “To receive a score of 10 on this platform is a huge honour, especially because every review comes directly from our residents’ families.

“Choosing a specialist care home is one of the most emotional decisions a family can make. Knowing that others in the same position have had such positive experiences here gives new families the peace of mind they deserve.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and will continue to uphold the highest standards of care.”

Craig Healthcare has been providing dementia care for more than 20 years and has three specialist care homes in the North East of England.

Each home is committed to creating safe, homely environments where residents are supported with dignity, respect and expert care.

According to the website: “We take great pride in the quality and trustworthiness of our reviews. Our team has read every one of the 387,198 care home reviews before publication and performs a number of checks to ensure compliance with our review policy.”