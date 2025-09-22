Top quality exhibits at Seahouses Olde Ship Leek Show

The Olde Ship Inn Leek Club in Seahouses staged one of its strongest shows to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Massey took centre stage, winning Best Leek in Show alongside a string of victories in vegetables including carrots, beetroots, onions, and potatoes.

Judge Jimmy Johnson said: “The standard this year has been exceptional. The growers here have really put the effort in and it shows – that’s what makes this a top quality event. It’s the best it’s been this year with some stand-out entries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Warnaby showcased his all-round growing talent, claiming wins with his stand of three leeks, onions, and roses, as well as topping the scoreboard to secure the Most Points Trophy.

Ray Massey won Best Leek in Show.

Ben Patterson won the Best Intermediate Leek, while Jason Liddell scooped prizes for flat onions, dahlias, and the Heaviest Vegetable.

Heather Chamberlain impressed with floral arrangements and gladioli and David Shires shone with dahlias and also won the Disaster Class with a potato shaped like a classical bust.

In the baking section Heather Chamberlain lifted the Richard Patterson Memorial Trophy for the most points, including firsts in the Chocolate Cake and Ginger Cake categories. Gary Annison triumphed with his Victoria sponge and scones, while Alan Warnaby added cheese and fruit scones to his haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An auction of produce from the show raised over £1,000 helping support the club.

Alan Warnaby (left) with judge Jimmy Johnson.

Show organiser Ray Massey said: “It’s been a cracking show. The standard of the entries has been impressive across every section. We’ve had a lot of interest from people who have visited who’ve been inspired to try growing their own leek, vegetables and flowers. It’s a friendly club which is part of the village history and we’d love to welcome new members. There’re always people about who are happy to help people get started and give advice about growing. It’s a rewarding thing to do.”

Results

Stand of 3 Leeks, 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd Ray Massey, 3rd Ben Patterson; Stand of 3 Onions, 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd David Shires, 3rd Jason Liddell; Intermediate Leek 1st Ben Patterson, 2nd Alan Warnaby; Collection of 3 Vegetables 1st Ray Massey, 2nd Jason Liddell, 3rd Jason Liddell; Stand of 3 Carrots (stump) 1st Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Carrots (long) 1st Ray Massey, 2nd Ray Massey, 3rd Claire Watson-Armstrong; Stand of 3 Onions (flat) 1st Jason Liddell, 2nd Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Onions (round) 1st Ray Massey, 2nd Jason Liddell; 6 Tomatoes on a Plate 1st Ben Patterson, 2nd David Shires, 3rd Jason Liddell; 3 Kidney Potatoes 1st Ray Massey, 2nd Ray Massey, 3rd David Shires; 3 Round Potatoes 1st Ray Massey, 2nd Jason Liddell, 3rd Ray Massey; Best leek in Show Ray Massey; 1 Flower, 1 Vegetable 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd Ben Patterson, 3rd Ray Massey; Bowl of Roses 1st Alan Warnaby; 3 Cactus Dahlias 1stDavid Shires, 2nd Jason Liddell; 3 Decorative Dahlias 1st Jason Liddell, 2nd Jason Liddell, 3rd David Shires; 3 Pom-pom Dahlias 1st David Shires; Decorative Arrangement of Flowers Heather Chamberlain, Vase of 3 Gladioli 1st Heather Chamberlain, 2nd Jason Liddell; Stand of Sweet Peas in a Vase 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd Jason Liddell; One Potted Plant 1st David Shires, 2ndJason Liddell, Disaster Class 1st David Shires, 2nd Ray Massey, 3rd Gary Annison.

Victoria Sandwich Cake 1st Gary Annison, 2nd Alan Warnaby, 3rd Heather Chamberlain; Chocolate Cake 1stHeather Chamberlain, 2nd Alan Warnaby; Four Cheese Scones 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd Heather Chamberlain; Four Fruit Scones 1st Alan Warnaby, 2nd Heather Chamberlain, 3rd Ben Patterson; Four Drop Scones 1st Gary Annison, 2nd Gary Annison; Four Rock Buns 1st Gary Annison, 2nd Heather Chamberlain; A Ginger Cake 1stHeather Chamberlain, 2nd David Shires, 3rd David Shires.