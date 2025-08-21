Students achieved highly across all subjects, with 80 per cent of the Year 11 cohort receiving a grade 4 or better in both English and Maths.

With such strong results, the school looks forward to seeing its students continue to thrive and succeed in the next stage of their education and beyond, and headteacher Clare Savage praised them for their dedication and commitment.

She said: “I would like to congratulate all Year 11 students and staff on an excellent set of GCSE results, which is testament to our students’ positive attitudes, determination and hard work.

“I am proud of every one of them for the way they approached their studies and exams with such confidence and resilience.

“These results also reflect the tireless dedication of our staff, who have supported, encouraged and inspired our students throughout their journey.

Year 11 lead Kelly Gesinde added: “Our students have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve their excellent results.

“We are excited to welcome the majority of them back to King Edward’s Sixth Form in September, alongside so many new students joining us this year from across the county.

“Some of our students are progressing onto apprenticeships and college courses, and we wish every single one of them the very best for the next step in their journey. We could not be prouder of what they have achieved.”

1 . KEVI GCSEs 2025 All smiles on GCSE results day at King Edward VI School. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales

2 . KEVI GCSEs 2025 Students at the school achieved highly across all subjects. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales

3 . KEVI GCSEs 2025 The Year 11 students have been praised for their dedication and commitment. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales