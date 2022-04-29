Top 18 places to visit in the area according to Tripadvisor

As the first Bank Holiday of the year approaches, here are some of the best visitor attractions and places to go in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside according to Tripadvisor.

There is something for all ages, whether it is a trip back in time to the old mining and fishing communities, looking at the Romans creations, or just for a walk in one of the many parks.

As well as the visitor attractions, there are also an array of independent and high street shops in each town centre, beaches, leisure centres and more.

1. Woodhorn Museum Woodhorn brings to life Northumberland’s proud mining heritage, alongside an ever-changing contemporary arts and event programme – making it a fun and cultural day out. For more visit https://museumsnorthumberland.org.uk/woodhorn-museum/ Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Queen Elizabeth II Country Park Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, near Ashington. Photo: TripAdvisor Photo Sales

3. Wansbeck Riverside Park Wansbeck Riverside Park. Photo: Dennis O'Neil Photo Sales

4. Newbiggin Maritime Centre Newbiggin Maritime Centre where you can learn about life in an historic fishing village. For more visit https://www.nmcentre.org.uk/ Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales