Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A feline family were discovered in a garden in Choppington by the homeowner, who kindly took them all for urgent treatment.

It’s thought that ten-year-old Daisy was attempting to move her three new born kittens to a safe place by carrying them over a spiked metal fence, which wounded the trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kittens were seen by Vets4Pets in Bedlington following the incident in January.

Daisy after her treatment.

Only one kitten, Murphy, survived and is settling into a new home, while Daisy is waiting to be adopted. She has put on weight and is recovering well but has had to have all of her remaining teeth removed due to long-standing dental disease.

RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who helped with the incident, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the member of the public who spotted Daisy and the kittens and ensured they got veterinary help as quickly as possible, as well as the fantastic team at Vets4Pets in Bedlington for the care they gave the family, especially Rachel who hand-reared two of the kittens around the clock.

“He’s proved to be a little fighter and it’s fantastic to see him going from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA urge owners to neuter their cats to protect them from diseases and prevent unexpected litters.

Rachel and Murphy.

Luka Atkinson, deputy manager at Felledge Animal Centre said: “Now Daisy is fighting fit again, she’s looking for a nice retirement home in a calm and quiet environment where she’ll receive all the love and attention she’s missed out on through years of straying and producing litters of offspring.

“She’s a quiet, sweet-natured cat who’ll make a lovely companion, and even though she’s a little on the mature side, we hope she still has many years ahead of her. She may never have had a family of her own after living on the streets and she really deserves that chance now.”

Daisy would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only household.