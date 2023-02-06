Following some delays last year, contractors are now inside the premises carrying out works and the hoped opening date for the Tomahawk Steakhouse at 4 Market Place with 20 new jobs is in April.

Howard Eggleston opened the first Tomahawk Steakhouse in North Yorkshire six years ago. Its success has led to many more openings.

He said: “We’ve had the keys to Morpeth for a while, but experienced some delays that have been inconvenient to say the least.

Contractors are now on site to carry out the redevelopment works for Tomahawk Steakhouse Morpeth.

“However, that has all changed now and we are on site daily getting things ready to go, having recently completed a new mezzanine to create an upstairs dining space with a new bar that looks amazing.