Tomahawk Steakhouse set to open in Morpeth in the spring
A restaurant chain has provided an update for the opening for its new branch in Morpeth.
Following some delays last year, contractors are now inside the premises carrying out works and the hoped opening date for the Tomahawk Steakhouse at 4 Market Place with 20 new jobs is in April.
Howard Eggleston opened the first Tomahawk Steakhouse in North Yorkshire six years ago. Its success has led to many more openings.
He said: “We’ve had the keys to Morpeth for a while, but experienced some delays that have been inconvenient to say the least.
“However, that has all changed now and we are on site daily getting things ready to go, having recently completed a new mezzanine to create an upstairs dining space with a new bar that looks amazing.
“Morpeth is a town we’ve had our eye on for a while and I’m really happy the team can finally get moving with the redevelopment works. I’m looking forward to seeing the final result soon.”